Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after buying an additional 1,350,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 473,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 448,242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,343 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

