Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 382,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 196,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,102,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Trading Up 2.5 %

Globalstar stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -755.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $80,275.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,396,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,537.51. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,929.24. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and sold 3,680,851 shares worth $8,136,154. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

