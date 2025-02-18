GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 2.2 %

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

