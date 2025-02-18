Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 87.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 334,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.