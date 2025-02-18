Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $3,492,313.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

