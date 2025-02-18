Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GHI stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 239.10%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

