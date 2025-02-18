H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $75.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:FUL opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

