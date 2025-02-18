Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,933,000 after acquiring an additional 343,214 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 185.0% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

Haemonetics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

