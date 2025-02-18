Hara Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 391.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

