HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 352.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $257.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.