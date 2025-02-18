Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

LON:HOT opened at GBX 229 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.28. Henderson Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 186 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.83 million, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 6.27 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Henderson Opportunities had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

