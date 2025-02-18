Hermez Network Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $133.19 million and $33,499.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00023415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,133.51 or 1.00003559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.60752367 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $35,282.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

