HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 490,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,877,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

