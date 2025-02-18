HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,586 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

