Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

