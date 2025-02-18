Hudson Canyon Capital Management Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

