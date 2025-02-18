Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

