Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.