Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 169 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,613.38. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,692. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

