Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.14 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $1.08 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM), now Hippocrat (HPO), is a blockchain-powered platform rebranded in 2023 to focus on decentralised healthcare data management. It empowers users to control and monetise their health data securely while promoting global access to healthcare services through its blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

