Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $380.62 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HURN opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $133.96.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.