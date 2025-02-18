Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,120 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

