Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

