Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.8 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 328,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $11,897,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of IMCR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

