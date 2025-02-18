Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

