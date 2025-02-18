Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 38,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after buying an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $58,642,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 407,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

