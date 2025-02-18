Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $67,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,470. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 9.0 %

NGL stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

