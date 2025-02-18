Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 73,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Up 18.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

