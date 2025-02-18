International General Insurance (IGIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect International General Insurance to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

