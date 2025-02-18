Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

