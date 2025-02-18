Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

