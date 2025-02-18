Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Boosted by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

