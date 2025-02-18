Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

