Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

