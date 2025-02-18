Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

