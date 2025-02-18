Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Position Increased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,602 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals comprises approximately 5.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 764,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 163,705 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 105,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

