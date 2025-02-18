Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stewart Information Services (STC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) recently:

2/11/2025 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2025 – Stewart Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Stewart Information Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Stewart Information Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2025 – Stewart Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – Stewart Information Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 149.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,979,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

