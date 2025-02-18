iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.