iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
