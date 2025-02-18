iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

