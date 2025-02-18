iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

