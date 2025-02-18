iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 826,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after purchasing an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

