iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

