iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

