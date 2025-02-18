iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

