Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

