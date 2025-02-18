Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.