J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

