J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after acquiring an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $844.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $794.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

