J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $304.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.58 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

