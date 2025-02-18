J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,057,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 675.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 60,527 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

