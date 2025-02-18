J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

