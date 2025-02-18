J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

